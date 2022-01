DAKAR | CARS | STAGE 6

Sainz gets a cross again

Carlos Sainz repeated his problems with the shock absorber in the last stage and, to make matters worse, he lost a wheel that flew off the dunes. Total, 40 minutes that relegated him even more in the general classification. Loeb, which opened the track, gave up about 15 minutes with Al Attiyah, absolute leader of the Rally. Stage victory went to Terranova.