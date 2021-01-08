In cars, Carlos Sainz was the winner of the sixth stage. The Madrilenian cut just over seven minutes from his direct rivals, Al Attiyah and Peterhansel, but still remains 40 minutes behind the French, leader of the general classification. As for motorcycles, Joan Barreda has achieved his third stage victory of the six that have been disputed already of this Dakar 2021. The Castellón thus equals Arcarons as the Spanish motorcycle rider with the most victories. Barreda is currently seventh overall at 6:25 behind leader Price.



