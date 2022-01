DAKAR | MOTORCYCLES | STAGE 5

Petrucci now wins in the arena

On motorcycles, Barreda and Santolino suffered when opening the track and lost about 20 minutes. Toby Price won the stage, but was subsequently penalized for a speed trap, which delivered the victory to Danilo Petrucci. The Italian, rookie this year, He is the first ex-MotoGP rider to win a Dakar stage.