DAKAR | CARS | STAGE 2

Without chaos, Sainz and Audi comply

There is a race, at least between the first two. Something is something, given what happened in the first stage. Sebastien Loeb took the second set with a 3-minute lead over Al Attiyah and he was 9 minutes behind the Qatari in the general standings. Sainz, who started far behind, had to overtake many cars, but despite this he was third and only gave up five minutes.

On motorcycles Joan Barreda made history by becoming the third driver with the most stage victories on the Dakar (28). He signed a perfect stage, dominating from start to finish. He cut 20 minutes in the general classification and got into full new to the fight for the rally.