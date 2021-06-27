Second day and second different leader. Van der Poel, after an exhibition, replaces Alaphilippe at the top of the table.

Check the full classifications of the Tour de France 2021.

Classification of the second stage of the Tour de France 2021

1st Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Feniz) – 4h 18’30 “

2nd Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) – at 6 “

3rd Primoz Roglic (Jumbo) – mt

4th Wilco Kelderman (Bora) – mt

5th Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck) – mt

Tour de France 2021 general classification

1st Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Feniz) – 8h 57’25 “

2nd Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck) – 8 “

3rd Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) – 13 “

4th Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) – 14 “

5th Wilco Kelderman (Bora) – 24 “