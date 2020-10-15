The Ecuadorian Jhonatan Narváez won the 12th part of the Giro d’Italia, 204 kilometers with a finish in the town of Cesenatico. It is the second triumph of a runner from the South American country in the edition after that achieved by his compatriot and namesake, Jhonatan Caicedo, on Etna. The pink jersey will continue to be held for another day by Deceuninck Portuguese Joao Almeida.

Check here the complete classifications of the Giro d’Italia.

Classification of stage 12 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia

1st Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos), 5h 31:24

2nd Mark Padun (Bahrain-McLaren), at 1:08

3rd Simon Clarke (EF), at 6:50

4th Joseph Rosskopf (CCC), at 7:30

5th Simon Pellaud (Androni), at 7:43

General classification of the Giro d’Italia 2020

1st Joao Almeida (Deceuninck) – 49h 21:46

2nd Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) at 34 “

3rd Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) at 43 “

4th Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT), 57 “

5th Vincenzo Nibali (Trek), at 1:01