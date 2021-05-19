Egan Bernal is more leader after the expected sterrato in this Giro d’Italia. The eleventh stage, with four sectors of land, it was marked in red to make a difference before the mountain, and it was. A great Ineos and a huge Bernal made a profit and the Colombian is more of a leader, although Vlasov is still close. Soler stayed and he lost a lot of time in the final kilometers and Evenepoel was the great victim of the day.

Check here the full classifications of the Giro d’Italia 2021.

Classification of stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia 2021

1st Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka) – 4h 1’55 “

2nd Alessandro Covi (UAE) – 1 “

3rd Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto) – 26 “

4th Dries De Bondti (Alpecin) – at 10 “

5th Simon Guglielmi (Groupama) – mt

11th Egan Bernal (Ineos) – at 3:09

General classification of the Giro d’Italia 2021

1st Egan Bernal (Ineos) – 35h 19’22 “

2nd Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) – at 45 “

3rd Damiano Caruso (Bahrain) – at 1:12

4th Hugh Carthy (Education First) – 1:17 a.m.

5th Simon Yates (BikeExchange) -a 1:22

11th Marc Soler (Movistgar) – at 3:19