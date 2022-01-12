DAKAR | CARS | STAGE 9

Al Attiyah controls; Sainz, sixth

Toyota returned it to Audi with a double and sneaking his three cars into the top four. The victory went to De Villiers, followed by Lategan. Al Attiyah gave Loeb a minute and a couple of punctures weighed down Sainz, who was sixth.

On motorcycles Joan Barreda finished fifth, two minutes behind Cornejo and in the general standings he is 11 behind Walkner. Incredible that Castellón is still in the fight in the general classification with a broken clavicle.