The first stage, a high end. So it starts The Tour 2020, with mountains from the first day, that far from being the last novelty introduced by the organization of the race, this innovation is given by the circumstances. The postponement of the Dutch departure provided Irun of special relevance: to be the start of the 75th edition of the round. Beyond the symbology, the terrain is presented as an opportunity to see the form of the favorites, although without the excessive harshness to completely eliminate those who have difficulties.

An exam that will begin in the second part of the race, after 90 km more or less flat, when the port of Udana stands as the first scoring peak of the test. From there, the route will become a constant up and down with the passage through the peaks of Kanpazar, Elgeta and the arrival at the final ascent to Get on, first-class port and symbol of the Itzulia and Basque cycling.

This original broken terrain for an initial stage will also have a novel consequence: the possibility that the first leader of the race will be a climber or a cyclist who defends himself well in the mountains. An opportunity for a runner profile not used to seeing himself with the lead at the beginning of the three-week appointments. It will be necessary to see if the development of the race makes the leading role fall on the roosters, in second swords or if, on the contrary, the first red jersey (The Red) comes out of a quality leak.

“The most unusual beginning of a Return: a stage that ends high. But let’s not just look at the climbs, because the leg-breaking terrain, with a continuous rise and fall, is going to be a wear and tear to take into account. But honestly, I don’t think it’s a day where we see any major differences. In fact, I think they will be insignificant. Because which team is going to want to take responsibility and wear down their team on day one? We will see if there are any favorites who want to become the ‘pattern’ from day one. And more in a day in which many climbers are going to see an opportunity to catch The Red. This stage would be more dangerous in a normal season, but with the schedule so tight, everyone is lengthening their form. In this Return It has been so mountainous from the beginning, there is no time to think that it will get better as the days go by. I also want to make a special mention of the forced absence of the public. The Basque fans will be missed in Get away “.

Favorites Fantasy La Vuelta by Carrefour

For a first stage with a broken profile, the cyclists who hold up well in the mountains and with a good top speed in the arrivals of small groups are those who a priori can achieve the best results and give the first results. Names like Alejandro Valverde or Primoz Roglic they can be profitable and it is a good option to give them the captaincy. It can also be someone’s time without so much marking, case of the Russian Vlasov.

Historical notes

Irún will be for the fourth time out of a stage of the Return Y Guipúzcoa will host the first stage of the race for the first time since La Vuelta left Saint Sebastian in 1961. As for the arrival, in the port of Get on, it will be the fourth time in history that its summit welcomes the goal of The return. Curiously, in the first two, in 1972 and 1974, the result was the same: stage victory for Agustin Tamames with Jose Manuel Fountain carrying the lead of the race. The last time was in the 2012 edition, with the victory of Alejandro Valverde.