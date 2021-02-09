The 1/8 final stage of the Russian Football Cup will open on February 20 with a match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Arsenal Tula, the game starts at 17:00 Moscow time. RBK…

On the same day, at 19:30 Moscow time, a meeting will take place between the capital clubs “Dynamo” and “Spartak”.

On February 21, fights will be held between CSKA and SKA Khabarovsk, Krasnodar and Sochi, Lokomotiv and Tambov, as well as the Rostov – Akhmat match.

The 1/8 finals will end on February 22. On this day, Ufa will play against Ural, and Khimki will play Krylya Sovetov.

As the newspaper notes, the current season of the Russian Cup is held in a changed format. Dynamo, Zenit, Krasnodar, Lokomotiv, Rostov and CSKA, who participated in the European competition, will start the tournament from the 1/8 finals. The rest of the teams played in the group stage in the fall.

Seven of the eight meetings of the 1/8 finals of the Russian Cup will be broadcasted on the Match TV channel, the match between Lokomotiv and Tambov will be available to viewers of the Match Premier channel.

Earlier it was reported that the football club “Tambov” filed a bankruptcy claim.