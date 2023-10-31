Staffordshire University has announced an investment of £2.9m into its esports facilities to support its dedicated esports degree.

The investment It was announced as the university celebrates being the first institution in the UK to offer an esports degree programme. The program has recently been redesignated “in collaboration with students and industry”, the university stated.

The money will go towards creating a bespoke esports arena on the university’s Stoke-on-Trent campus, a studio with “dedicated broadcast galleries”, and equipment from Panasonic and EVS. Esports students will also have access to “esports aesthetics and theming”. The facilities are expected to be finished by spring 2024.



In a statement, Staffordshire University’s course director for esports Dr Ying-Ying Law said the industry “continues to evolve at a rapid pace and it is important that we reflect this in our updated course curriculum.” The new facilities will help students to study “theoretical and practical approaches to production, media, events, communities and management,” she added.

“Creating next-generation environments and experiences on our campuses is central to our 2030 strategic plan,” Professor Raheel Nawaz, the university’s pro vice-chancellor for digital transformation at Staffordshire University said.

The new facilities and revamped program aim to cater for the “growing number” of students on Staffordshire’s esports degree.