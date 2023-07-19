DAccording to a new study by the Institute for Labor Market and Vocational Research (IAB), the tension on the German labor market due to the lack of personnel is three times greater than in 2010. In 2010 there were only 0.17 vacancies per job-seeker, it said IAB on Wednesday as a result of the study with. In 2022 there were 0.56 vacancies.

“This makes it increasingly difficult for companies to recruit suitable workers,” according to the Nuremberg labor market researchers. Employment in Germany could have grown by 1.8 million more if the ratio had remained constant compared to 2010.

“The increase in tension is primarily due to the increase in job vacancies, which grew by 139 percent to around two million between 2010 and 2022. In the same period, the number of people looking for work fell by 28 percent to around four million,” said Mario Bossler from the IAB research department Labor Market Processes and Institutions.

Temporary employment agencies are also feeling the effects of the shortage

According to the study, the shortage of labor also means higher costs for hiring staff. “A doubling of the tightening of the labor market increases company recruitment costs by an average of 13.7 percent, which is due to a lower number of applications, a longer duration of the personnel search and a higher number of search channels,” said the IAB researcher Martin Popp.







Temporary employment agencies are also feeling the effects of the shortage. In many parts of Germany there is now full employment, according to the Federal Employers’ Association of Personnel Service Providers (BAP) in Berlin. Skilled workers have a wide range of options when choosing their employer. “Despite the very challenging economic situation, companies are still desperately looking for new staff”.

According to the BAP Job Navigator, more than 532,000 employers across Germany advertised almost 7.3 million jobs publicly from January to June 2023. This corresponds to an increase of more than 11 percent compared to the first half of 2022 and means a new all-time high.