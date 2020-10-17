SSC CHSL Exam 2019: Staff Selection Commission has issued important notice for the candidates of Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination 2019 and other examinations. SSC official website on Friday (16 October 2020) ssc.nic.in Released on.

The SSC has said in its notice that candidates must follow some important instructions before reporting to the examination center which are as follows-

1- Candidates should bring with them at least one original ID proof (eg passport, Aadhaar card, voter ID card or driving license etc.) with clear and current photo.

2- If the candidate’s original identity card does not have a date of birth, then bring with him the 10th class pass certificate or mark sheet issued by the board.

In such a situation, when the date of birth of the candidate does not match the date of birth ID card given in the admission or the 10th certificate, the candidate will not be given admission in the examination center.

See full notice of SSC – SSC CHSL Exam 2019