In an emotional meeting called “We all arrive with Claudia,” the virtual president-elect of Mexico received a baton made by artisans from the Oaxacan Mixteca.

This event, which brought together women from all over the country, highlighted the importance of unity and working together to build the present and future of the nation.

The baton, a symbol of trust and leadership, was presented to Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on behalf of the Mexican women who support her.

This object, beyond its beauty and craftsmanship, represents the commitment of Mexican women to progress and social justice.

The virtual President-elect received the “women’s baton”, a symbol of the trust and expectations for a feminist agenda placed in her future administration, from the hands of Senator Olga Sánchez Córdero.

In a symbolic way, the saxophonist of Mixtec origin, María Elena Ríos, a victim of attempted feminicide with acid, offered a musical presentation before the event.

Sánchez Cordero, who was Secretary of the Interior under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presented the cane, made by Oaxacan hands and which traveled throughout the country.

“This cane is an unequivocal symbol of the trust that women place in you, of the political woman, of the grandmother that you are, in your personal biography, in your experience and also in your vision and commitment to the people of Mexico,” she expressed. Sanchez Cordero.

A tribute to Oaxacan craftsmanship

The baton has its roots in the Oaxacan Mixtec, a region known for its rich artisan tradition.

Filemón Santiago Avendaño, a master craftsman, founded a workshop in a highly marginalized community to reclaim the art of palm.

In this workshop, a group of Mixtec artisans worked tirelessly to create the cane that today symbolizes hope and female leadership in Mexico.

The Mixtec artisans, through their skill and dedication, have captured the essence of their culture and the resilience of their community in the baton.

This object is not only a symbol of power, but also a testimony of women’s ability to transform their environment and contribute to the development of the country.