Staff of the General Education Union (AOb), which is affiliated with the FNV, have lost confidence in director Christa Compas. They also demand in a letter to the board of the AOb that a (proposed) reorganization be halted immediately. If the education union does not respond before 9 a.m. on 23 May, action is imminent.

According to the FNV, there has been great unrest among the employees of the education union about the way in which the board works for some time. Although the works council has not yet issued any advice on a reorganization plan, it is already being sorted out. "There is the impression that the Works Council is being put under pressure to reach a decision and is not sufficiently given the opportunity to play its role. Colleagues who do not agree with the current process experience that they are being excluded and, more importantly, that they cannot express what concerns them without consequences," writes FNV Personeel in the letter to the AOb board.

Social security under pressure

According to the trade union, social safety within the AOb is under severe pressure, this has been raised several times, there is a report from the confidential advisor and a petition has previously been presented to the board. Recently, however, a discussion took place between employees and management, during which new agreements were made about, for example, an action plan for social safety.

This has been presented to the supporters by the FNV, but they regard the agreements as “absolutely insufficient”. In their view, this does not remove the concrete reason for the social insecurity and they point out that this lies in the way in which the director and the rest of the management team manage and implement the reorganization. Reason for them to issue the ultimatum.