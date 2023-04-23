Employees of Albert Heijn distribution centers will go on strike on Sunday evening, trade unions CNV and FNV say. They do so after an ultimatum set by the unions had expired. The strike can ensure that AH supermarkets are no longer supplied and that empty shelves are created.

A spokesman for Albert Heijn says he cannot yet oversee ‘the exact impact of the strike in distribution centers on the supply of stores’. A total of about 6,000 people work in the centres, half of whom are temporary workers.

Part-timers went on strike in the distribution centers in Geldermalsen, Pijnacker and Zaandam on Sunday evening. From 07:00 on Monday, people who work full-time in all six Albert Heijn distribution centers will stop working. The strike in the distribution centers in Geldermalsen, Pijnacker, Tilburg and Zwolle will last until Wednesday. In Zaandam, workers will strike until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, FNV reports.

More pay

Distribution center staff want more pay. “Albert Heijn believes that it has made a decent wage offer with a 6.6 percent wage increase for one year,” says Faez. “But that is far too little. Last year’s inflation was 10.6 percent. Employees only received 2.75 percent in 2022.”

Both the supermarket and the trade unions will have to take steps to reach good agreements for our colleagues from the distribution centers, according to the AH spokesperson. “We are open about this and have asked the unions to consider doing the same. In their ultimatum, they fully adhere to their submitted proposals.”

Above average

The unions do not think the proposed wage increase is sufficient. "Albert Heijn has proposed a wage increase of 8 percent: 6 percent immediately and 2 percent as of January 2024. With this offer, the structural wage increase for employees of the distribution centers is more than 8 percent after one year," said the spokeswoman for the supermarket. . "This is above the average of new collective agreements that are now concluded for one year. The stalling of the negotiations means that employees of the distribution centers have to wait longer for the proposed wage increase and we regret that."

