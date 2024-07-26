Staff at Paris 2024 IOC Host Hotel Go on Strike

Employees at the Hotel du Collectionneur in Paris have gone on strike after they have not received a pay raise for seven years, reports Associated Press.

According to the source, several dozen hotel workers went out into the corridors with signs and slogans. At the same time, the hotel management noted that the incident did not affect work. They also emphasized that negotiations with trade unions are ongoing.

The Hotel du Collectionneur is set to host the International Olympic Committee (IOC) delegation for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The opening ceremony of the competition will take place on Friday, July 26.

Earlier it became known that the organizers of the Games cancelled the press conference dedicated to the opening ceremony. The reasons for this incident were not reported.