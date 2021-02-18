Manufacture of two locomotives at the Stadler factory in Albuixech (Valencia). Monica Torres

The Stadler train factory in Spain is weathering the effects of the coronavirus. It has not submitted any Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE), has announced an investment of 40 million euros and has not stopped growing both in staff (now there are 1,365 workers) and in turnover (it has exceeded 261 million in 2019, year in which he obtained a net profit of 24 million). In the year of the pandemic, this plant, located in front of the sea in the municipality of Albuixech, 10 kilometers from Valencia, goes at full speed with several projects and orders underway.

The lion’s share is Renfe’s macro-contract to renew the fleet of 211 Cercanías trains and to maintain them for 15 years. The amount amounts to 2,726 million euros. The resolution of the public tender, divided into two lots, is scheduled for the first quarter of this year. The Valencian plant has been a finalist together with the Alstom factory in Barcelona. The contracting table discarded the offers presented by CAF and Talgo and, at the end of last year, the Central Administrative Court of Contractual Resources (TARC) endorsed the decision appealed by the latter firm at the end of last year.

In addition, Stadler Valencia has just signed an agreement with the British Rail Operations for the manufacture of 30 trimodal locomotives of class 93, which work with three sources of energy (electric, lithium battery and diesel), in order to progressively use sources alternative energy less polluting and respectful with the environment. The first 10 locomotives in this order are due for delivery in 2023.

In the spacious hangars of the factory, nestled in an industrial estate between the garden and the Mediterranean, the workers carry out a good part of their tasks by hand. In the railway industry, which receives many custom-made orders from the customer, the level of robotization of the automotive sector, for example, is not possible. The silence inside the factory is surprising, where the enormous housings of the locomotives stand out at height for the work of the operators below them. There is a certain optimism in the offices. The prospects are good and the commitment to consolidate and promote the knowledge and experience of the center of Valencia seems unequivocal in light of the orders and projects and the recent decision to invest 40 million euros for the incorporation of the aluminum boxes for the manufacture of lighter rail vehicles. The plant is part of the Swiss international group Stadler after its acquisition in 2016. But its origin dates back 123 years, when two blacksmiths set up the Devís workshops in the heat of the demands generated by the incipient orange business.

The workshops were converted into the Spanish Macosa, from which emerged iconic locomotives such as the Mikado, an object of worship among many train fans. Materials y Construcciones SA (Macosa) was absorbed in the late eighties by the French company Alstom, which in turn was bought by the German company Vossloh and is, finally, by Stadler. The multinational operates all segments of the rail market up to trains that run at a maximum of 250 kilometers per hour. At more speed, it does not matter, say sources of the company. And not for a matter of technology, that they have it, they add, but for reasons of economic and ecological efficiency.

Technology Center

Throughout its history, the factory has always managed to get ahead of historical crises and its own vicissitudes, which included a Civil War in which it was seized for the Republican Government for armored vehicles and now faces a promising future. Íñigo Parra, president of Stadler Valencia, emphasizes that “the group intends to turn the Valencia factory into a world-class Spanish railway technology center”. “The workforce of almost 1,400 workers has an Engineering area that manages around 300 professionals and from Valencia the entire value chain of the railway vehicle is controlled, from design to approval, going of course through manufacturing”, he adds.

And that future passes through research and cleaner energies. The train is a key transport for the European Union in its plan to decarbonize the sector as a basic part of the Green Pact and the reduction of CO2 emissions. In this sense, the company has presented a tractor project to access European funds for reconstruction after the pandemic in the expressions of interest launched by various government ministries. “It is a question of researching and developing railway vehicles powered by green hydrogen and batteries that would make it possible to shorten the current technological gap more quickly and thus facilitate the widespread acceptance of the market,” explain company sources.

In Europe, around 40% of the lines are not electrified, representing some 80,000 kilometers of track. In Spain, the percentage is 37% and its 5,500 roads circulate without catenary about 400 diesel vehicles daily, according to the firm recalls. They tend to be lines with little traffic whose electrification is very expensive. Like other companies, Stadler is committed to replacing these more polluting locomotives with those powered by alternative energies such as green hydrogen and batteries, although the implementation process requires very high investments. For this reason, it considers “essential that in the calls for aid, the possibility of choosing prototypes of demonstration vehicles is contemplated”, convinced of the use of the hydrogen battery for rail transport. The cost to generate this clean energy is so high at the moment that its implementation is not feasible or very difficult. The company believes that costs will fall as research and technology spread and suppliers grow.

The development of the green hydrogen cell technology would consolidate the Albuixech plant, which has already been chosen for its new regional and commuter train technology center for America and Southern Europe, which has meant the incorporation of the manufacture of the aluminum boxes for future railway vehicles ”, indicates Parra.