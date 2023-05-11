A proposal could revolutionize the organization of Colombian Professional Soccer, after the new director of the National Police revealed an initiative that he wants to carry out in the country and it would put Dimayor in trouble.

Proposal to remove uniformed parties and concerts

The general William Rene Salamanca spoke this Wednesday in Snail Radio about the challenges it will have as new director of the National Police, after the president Gustavo Petro appointed him as the head of the Colombian institution last April.

Salamanca expressed that it is essential to strengthen security in several cities of the country, and increase the public force in rural areas of the national territory; for this, the general is studying a proposal that you want to take to the Minister of Defence.

General William René Salamanca took command of the National Police.

1,000, 1,500 or 2,000 police officers, they are neglecting the security of an entire city and I am going to reconsider that

The new director of the Police He emphasized having more uniformed men on the streets and wants the institution Stop assuming security at concerts and sporting events like football games. Salamanca explained that it will suggest that Dimayor and the professional teams be in charge of hiring their own security in every game.

“I am convinced that when one concentrates 1,000, 1,500 or 2,000 police officers in a public or private activity, in an activity such as a concert, a sports activity, you are neglecting the security of an entire city and I am going to reconsider that, I I am going to propose to the Minister of Defense, Iván Velázquez”, said the uniformed man.

William Salamanca, director of the Police. Photo: Presidency and Archive.ELTIEMPO

For Salamanca it is important that the police are in the streets and leave the stadiums; that’s why He will also take the proposal to the Dimayor seeking that, little by little, they manage to disassociate themselves from the security of sports venues. “We want to release the Police from this responsibility and be focused on its essence, which is citizen security and be very close to the community to prevent crimes.”

In addition, he expressed that the soccer teams and the organization of the FPC should ‘go to a sector such as private security’ so that they carry out the tasks that the uniformed men are carrying out today; replicating the model that has been carried out for some years in the stadiums of Europe, where the clubs pay privately for this service.

For now, the proposal of General William René Salamanca must be raised in the Ministry of Defense and in the Dimayorto be studied by the government together with sports entities and clubs that are affiliated with Colombian Professional Soccer.

