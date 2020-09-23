Limiting to 5,000 or even 1,000 people access to places that can accommodate tens of thousands “poses difficulties” according to Sacha Houilé. The deputy recommends a gauge adapted to the capacities of reception.

Since July, stadiums, concert halls or even fairs can only accommodate 5,000 people to avoid massive gatherings and thus fight against the spread of the coronavirus. In some departments in the red zone, this gauge has been lowered to 1 000 people. The LREM deputy of Vienne thus proposes to adapt the gauge, not only to the epidemic situation of the department, but also to the number of people that can receive a meeting place.

“So far, we have standard gauges, which are the same for everyone. When it’s a gauge of 5 000 for everyone it can go ; but when it’s 1 000 for some parts of the territory, this poses more difficulties, especially when these are stadiums with a capacity of several thousand seats, such as the Velodrome stadium, 67,000 seats, or the Parc des Princes, 48,000 seats “, details Sacha Houlié to franceinfo.

In Gironde, in the Rhône or in the Bouches-du-Rhône, the gauge has indeed been lowered to 1,000 people. “It is therefore a question of giving a little flexibility to the field.

Rather than a fixed gauge, we can have a filling capacity: 10% in the red zone, 25% in the orange zone or 50% in the green zone.Sacha Houlié, deputy of Vienneto franceinfo

These are examples here, but here is what could be written into the law “, argues the deputy of Vienna who wishes “to attract a public debate on this issue so that we have specific commitments from the minister” and thus achieve “that things are more adapted to local situations”.

By this amendment, Sacha Houlié also intends “seek the support of the French for the strategy we are deploying” and thus avoid “measures which are too restrictive and which discourage making the necessary efforts”. This amendment will be studied on Wednesday 23 September in committee before going to all the deputies next week.