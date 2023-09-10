There was a moment in which the convergence was evident, with the peak reached in a derby on Easter Saturday 2017 played at 12.30 to accommodate the time zone of Beijing and surrounding areas. It was the Chinese derby, an interregnum that lasted just over a year, in which both Milanese teams had put down roots in the East. In short, a derby within the derby, which then foundered together with the insolvency of Li Yonghong, who handed Milan into the hands of Elliott. From which he moved on to those of RedBird. When the Devil became American, the convergence ended first in banally geographical terms – New York and Nanjing, where Suning is based, are poles apart: 12 hours apart – and then also in more prosaic terms. Now the two clubs travel separately at home in the same city, as illustrated by the solitary path that will take them to their new stadium. Suning and RedBird, two different worlds, two different companies. The race, for everyone, is at its second star.