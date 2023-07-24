Dubai (Union)

Dubai Police and the Dubai Sports Council are organizing, on Tuesday morning, the fifth forum for the security of sports stadiums, which will be held at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council in the Dubai Design District, and will be held under the title “Securing sports stadiums is a shared responsibility.”

Speakers from the Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council, Football Association, and the Professional League will participate in the forum, in the presence of representatives from Abu Dhabi Police, the General Sports Authority, executive directors of football companies, representatives of 14 professional clubs in the country, facilities security officers, licensing officials, general coordinators of matches, and fans’ associations.

The forum will discuss several topics, the most important of which is the responsibility of facility security officers in securing sports stadiums, the security and safety guide, licensing of stadium security companies, and the role of referees in securing the conduct of matches.

The forum aims to raise awareness among the masses and change negative behaviors so that a culture of positive encouragement prevails with distinction.

Dubai Police and the Dubai Sports Council are keen to constantly organize forums and workshops, in cooperation with various national institutions, and to attract experts from different countries of the world who have been able to achieve success in this field based on real experiences with the aim of developing and raising the readiness of sports institutions, and supporting ways of decision-making by finding solutions and adopting administrative systems based on information and its analysis.