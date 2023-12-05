After the weather collapse in two Moscow matches of the 17th round of the Russian football championship, the discussion once again arose about how to create the most comfortable conditions for playing in the winter. This problem was solved long ago in St. Petersburg, where the local Gazprom Arena has a retractable roof that protects football players, spectators and the field in case of bad weather. And this is the only stadium of its kind in Russia. Even the newest structures, including those built for the 2018 World Cup, were designed without taking into account the possible installation of a roof. Experts have different opinions on whether this can be technically corrected in ready-made arenas. But they all agree that this can result in very high costs.

Snow protection

Heavy snowfall in Moscow on December 3 made it very difficult to hold two RPL matches in the capital. And, if in Cherkizovo at the Russian Railways Arena they managed to clear the snow as much as possible before and during the Lokomotiv – Zenit match, then on Peschanaya Street the VEB Arena was frankly not ready, so the CSKA – Rostov game went ahead naturally on the snowdrifts.

Meanwhile, such a moment is excluded in St. Petersburg. The home stadium of the local Zenit, Gazprom Arena, is protected by a retractable roof, which not only protects the lawn from precipitation, but also creates the most comfortable conditions for spectators, who are protected from frost and strong cold winds in winter, late autumn and early spring. And they are also not afraid of potential rain.

The arena on Krestovsky Island was opened in the spring of 2017. It took a very long time to build; its project was being prepared even before 2009, when Russia put forward a bid to host the 2018 World Cup. It is common to criticize Gazprom Arena for its enormous expenses. According to official data, they amounted to 43 billion rubles. But now many admire its roof at the stadium, which allows matches to be held calmly in the winter.

This is not the case in the arenas built at state expense for the 2018 World Cup in Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, Kaliningrad, Saransk, and Volgograd. If in southern cities like Sochi, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don, Grozny and Makhachkala the likelihood of weather problems is minimal, then in places with colder climates this is a big problem.

The Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, reconstructed for the 2018 World Cup, and the capital’s Otkritie Bank Arena in Tushino, the home stadium of Spartak, are also without a roof. Its former owner Leonid Fedun not long ago explained that it is possible to install a roof, but it all comes down to finances.

“It is technically possible to build a roof at the Spartak stadium,” Fedun told Championat.com. — The question is how much money are you willing to spend. But Spartak needs to be ready to play one season at another stadium, and maybe more. It will be impossible to play during the construction of the roof at the stadium – there will be tower cranes that will have to lay this roof.

At the same time, the ex-president of Spartak noted that the roof would have led to a doubling of construction costs. And he simply wouldn’t have met the total amount. In total, 14.5 billion rubles were spent on the construction of the arena.

“At one time, I thought that it was very expensive for me,” Fedun noted. — To build a roof then would double the cost of the stadium, and I didn’t have such funds. They managed without a roof, and 45 thousand spectators came to good games. Of course, it will be more comfortable with a roof, but again, this is a matter of money

The same situation is with the VTB Arena, which was built in 2008-2018, where Dynamo Moscow plays, and the VEB Arena, opened in 2017 by CSKA Moscow. The capital’s Lokomotiv raised the issue of installing roofs at the Russian Railways Arena in Cherkizovo, built in 2002, several times.

“In 2009, we considered the option of reconstructing the stadium in Cherkizovo and installing a roof,” former Lokomotiv president Nikolai Naumov told Izvestia. — We contacted an organization such as architectural bureau No. 1, which designed the arena in the early 2000s. They concluded that it was technically possible to install the roof. Although it will be more expensive than if it was done when the stadium was built from scratch, as was done in St. Petersburg. It’s easier to do something like this right away than to finish it later. But today there is such technology that everything is possible. There would be desire or will. I think that sooner or later they will come to this, but for now we have what we have – a missed chance to make comfortable arenas. This applies to both Moscow and regional stadiums built for the 2018 World Cup. I talked in 2010-2011 with representatives of the World Cup organizing committee. They said it would be expensive. And in the end, they didn’t even include it in the estimate and didn’t try to get financing for construction with roofs. In the end, we don’t know whether they would have been refused or not.

Dear roof

It is interesting that in the coming years another modern stadium will appear in Moscow. On Vostochnaya Street, not far from the Avtozavodskaya metro station, work is now underway to build a new Torpedo home arena, instead of the very outdated Eduard Streltsov Stadium, which has existed since Soviet times. And the Rossium concern, which owns the club, also approved the project without a roof. The stadium is scheduled to open in 2025.

“Rossium considered the option of designing a new stadium on Vostochnaya Street with a roof,” former Torpedo president Denis Maslov explained to Izvestia. – Moreover, I even discussed this with Sergei Galitsky at one time, and he very persistently convinced us that we should do this – build a stadium with a roof. An initial version of the project with a roof was even presented. I introduced him to Alexander Alaev, the current president of the RPL, and then the general secretary of the RFU. But in 2020 money, this project cost about 3.5 billion rubles – more expensive than the option that was ultimately adopted. And we couldn’t find an investor. Why did I introduce him to Alaev? Because there was an option to ask the RFU for money for this matter, but in the end everything somehow stalled. And “Rossium” considered that it would be too expensive for us to do it alone. Purely financial history.

At the same time, according to the expert, the lack of a roof at the future stadium will not become a global problem, like other Moscow arenas. And he associates the collapse of the CSKA-Rostov match solely with force majeure.

“I would not exaggerate the problem of the lack of roofs at Moscow stadiums in the context of what happened in the last round,” said Denis Maslov. — I believe that what happened at the VEB Arena was only a consequence of the fact that the peak of precipitation occurred precisely during the match between CSKA and Rostov. A little later that day, the snowfall was no longer so heavy, so Lokomotiv was able to cope with the problem and played the match with Zenit in normal conditions for such weather. And the future stadium on East Street will work exactly as well as the other stadiums built in recent years.

According to Maslov, who also worked as the executive director of FC Nizhny Novgorod, the Samara Wings of the Soviets and the Perm Amkar, in the event of abnormal weather it is impossible to avoid problems if there is no roof, as in St. Petersburg.

“Where there is no roof, snow falls and rain drips,” the manager noted. “Therefore, such situations depend on the amount of precipitation that fell at the time of the match. For example, today it is raining heavily and suddenly it stopped right before the match. And the stadium services did it right away. On the other hand, if the rain does not stop throughout the day, then no matter how great the stadium services are, they will not be able to do anything. When I worked at Amkar, on February 27, 2018, we played the Russian Cup quarterfinals in Perm against Avangard Kursk. The day before, the city was sunny and the weather was perfect. And already on the day of the game it snowed so much that it was a disaster. During the day, the tractor drove across the field at such a speed that it did not have time to rake. But it’s okay, they played. This is inevitable. It’s the same with new stadiums. They were not designed with roofs, unlike St. Petersburg.

The functionary, who worked in his native Nizhny Novgorod in the late 2000s and in Samara in 2011-2014, recalled that then, at the initial stage of preparation for the 2018 World Cup, options for building arenas with roofs were not considered.

“Because this is a huge expense,” Maslov explained. — St. Petersburg is an exception, but it was not built for the World Cup; it was designed even before Russia won the World Cup. And it took a huge number of years to build. And remember what hysteria there was in the media and in society about the money spent on the Gazprom Arena. And now it is praised for its roof, called the best stadium in the world. And the construction of other stadiums for the World Cup at the expense of the state was also criticized for large expenses. Maybe if the topic of the cost of arenas had not been so booming in the first half of the 2010s, perhaps all of them, or at least part of them, would now be out of business. Because the organizers would be able to convince the state of the need to spend more money on this.

The negative trend in the media and among the public around large-scale spending on preparations for the 2018 World Cup led to the fact that the organizers did not risk increasing the budgets of projects and construction of arenas, the expert believes.

“The press was in full swing, people were getting excited because of the massive spending, and my personal opinion: this also affected the fact that they did not design stadiums with roofs, missing that historic chance,” summarized Denis Maslov. — Because this is a huge amount of additional funding to what has already been pledged. With roofs, we would have spent many times more money on stadiums than we ended up spending. If you look at the final estimates for these stadiums, you can safely multiply them by three.

According to official data, the amount of construction of the Solidarity Arena in Samara amounted to almost 19 billion rubles, the Nizhny Novgorod Arena – 17 billion rubles, the Rostec Arena in Kaliningrad – almost 18 billion rubles, the Kazan Arena – more than 14 billion rubles, Ekaterinburg Arena – 13 billion rubles, Volgograd Arena – more than 17 billion rubles, Mordovia Arena – 16.5 billion rubles, Rostov Arena – almost 20 billion rubles, Fisht Stadium in Sochi – 27.5 billion rubles.