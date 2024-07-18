Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Our international crew, consisting of Adel Al Naqbi (field referee), Ahmed Al Rashidi (first assistant), and Sabt Obaid (second assistant), left for the French capital, Paris, to participate in managing football matches in the Olympic Games, which will be held from July 24 to August 10.

The FIFA Referees Committee is holding a seminar from July 19 to 23, with the aim of preparing the tournament’s refereeing team (89 referees from various national federations) to manage its competitions.

Our international team was selected as part of the Olympic team, after the distinguished refereeing performance they provided during their management of a number of matches in the last edition of the AFC Champions League, and the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Our team recently managed the Al-Zawraa and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya match on May 27, at Al-Madinah Stadium, in the 31st round of the Iraqi League, followed by its participation in the Asian Federation Seminar for Elite Referees, hosted by the Saudi capital, Riyadh, from June 24 to 28, in preparation for the continental competitions in the new season.