Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The football referees of the “First Group”, who manage the President’s Cup, ADNOC Professional League and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup competitions, continue their preparations for the new football season in the Turkey camp, which is scheduled to conclude next Saturday.

Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Referees Committee at the Football Association, said: “We are keen to communicate with the referees of the first group and the referees’ management team currently in Turkey. We are following the progress of the camp programme, which is of great importance to us, as we seek through it to activate and develop experiences to be ready for the next sports season.”

He added: “We appreciate the cooperation of the FIFA Referees Department and its Director Massimo Busacca, who contributes to the success of the annual referees’ camps, through a group of international lecturers, and we appreciate their efforts with us.”

The first group of referees’ camp in Turkey includes 55 referees and assistants, including eight women, and they all passed the physical fitness tests that took place on the third day of the training camp.

The field referees receive theoretical lectures that are held under the supervision of a group of lecturers accredited by the International and Asian Football Federations, which deal with the law of the game and its new updates, the most prominent arbitration cases in addition to video cases, and their application on the field during mini-matches.

During this camp, our stadium referees conducted 5 friendly matches, the most prominent of which was the match between Kuwait SC and NEOM SC, which witnessed the use of the video assistant referee technology, as a refereeing team was assigned to each half of these matches, while eight video referees were appointed for each match, with two referees in each half of the two halves of the match.