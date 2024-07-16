Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Football Association, in cooperation with the Royal Health Group, the association’s medical partner, has completed the medical examinations for football referees who will manage the President’s Cup, Professional League competitions, and the First Division League. These examinations come in preparation for the new season 2024-2025.

The medical examinations were conducted over three days at the branches of the Royal Health Group (Healthway Medical Center in Abu Dhabi – Czech Hospital for Rehabilitation in Al Ain – Medical Zone at the Federation’s headquarters in Dubai), and under the supervision of the Football Association’s Sports Medicine Committee.

Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed Al Hashemi, Head of the Sports Medicine Committee, said: “Tests are conducted for ‘field judges’ annually before the start of preparations for the new season, and their results help us to know the health status of each referee, and to ensure his health fitness, and his readiness to exert physical effort during the upcoming refereeing participations.”

The head of the Sports Medicine Committee added: “The medical examinations are being conducted in the first cooperation with the Royal Health Group, and within the framework of the partnership agreement between the Football Association and the group that was signed last February. We thank the officials and doctors of the Royal Health Group for their efforts and cooperation with us during the examination period.”