San Siro Stadium, Sala: “Inter and Milan are interested in the renovation”

“It seems to me that there is finally interest in the restructuring hypothesis, which is the only thing I ask for. The principle is always the same: if it can be renovated without closing the stadium I ask that it be considered, if this is not the case I understand the teams.” the mayor of Milan Sala explained on the stadium topic.



Let's remember that the project fourth ring – located at the top of the current first ring – it would aim to maintain 95% of the structures renewing 5% of the San Siro with a investment estimate of 300 million. At the end of the works, the external seating positions would increase from 87,500 to 70,000 to which 5000 internal positions would be added.

Inter between Rozzano and San Siro renovated

The mayor of Milan sees a ray of sunshine on the stadium renovation front with Milan and Inter still at San Siro. But will it go like this? The feeling is that the Nerazzurri will have to decide what to do between now and the next few weeks: stay or go to Rozzano? Spring should provide an answer. “The club aims to present the project by April 2024, in order to obtain authorization within 1 and a half years, start building and be ready for the 2028/2029 season),” the Nerazzurri club wrote in a note last year October.

“The first strong signal we are waiting for is from Inter purchasing or obtaining an extension on the land”, the words of Giovanni Ferretti, mayor of Rozzano in recent days. “The exclusivity on the land in that area expires in April and if they don't let it expire, that's a very good sign.”

Does Milan stay at San Siro? Rossoneri scepticism. San Donato remains the most concrete hypothesis

From the club led by Gerry Cardinale essentially emerges at least a streak of skepticism regarding the restructuring of San Siro. There are many clues in this regard. Apart from the fact that, in fact, the San Donato project is proceeding with the deed of recent days for the purchase of the land.

But let's not forget the words of president Paolo Scaroni: “It's not that we at Milan are unfavorable to the current San Siro. It's that it's an old stadium, which needs to be modernized and I've always wondered how you can modernize the stadium by having two teams that play twice a week in that stadium. Doing jobs with 70 thousand people has always seemed like a difficult undertaking to me. We should move like Real Madrid or Atalanta did. Unfortunately we don't have nearby stadiums that have a capacity similar to that of San Siro and therefore this led us to study alternatives. Webuild went to see the land, made a very first visit. He wrote a letter but it doesn't reassure me much, it's full of ifs, buts, analyzes to be explored in depth, etc. We are ready to consider a renovation of San Siro only if there is someone who formally guarantees us that we will continue to play there. Without this formal guarantee we have to continue working on the new stadium project that we have been working on for a long time.”

“I personally have always thought that it is practically impossible. I'm not an engineer, if a quality builder comes to me, with a good reputation, who gives me a first call guarantee that if I can't play a match he pays me the proceeds even if the stadium is closed then I'll take it into consideration – underlined the Rossoneri president – I have nothing against San Siro, I've been going there since I was a kid, imagine if I have anything against going there. The problem is how do I restructure it and play at the same time.”

And, at the very least, caution also emerged from the statements of Milan's number one, Gerry Cardinale at Corsera last Saturday. «I am very satisfied with the progress we are making, definitely a lot in 18 months, to build the first new stadium in Italy since 2011, with 70,000 seats. Reconsider San Siro? I don't think so at this point, but every option deserves attention,” said RedBird's number one.