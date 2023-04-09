The next edition of the eurocup It will be held in Germany between June and July 2024. German soil already knows what it is to host tournaments of great importance, having served as the venue for World Cups and Euro Cups, with large stadiums.
Here we show you the properties that will live the matches of the UEFA tournament:
This enclosure serves as a home for the hertha berlin and the selection of GermanyApart from that, it has served as the main venue for the Berlin Olympic Games in 1936, without forgetting the 1974 and 2006 World Cups, both inauguration and final, located in the Charlottenburg district in the city of Berlin, capital of Germany. It has a capacity for 74 thousand 475 spectators.
Among the main tourist attractions in Berlin is the brandenburg gate and the 368-meter-tall television tower, which offers impressive views from its observation deck.
the house of Borussia Dortmund, with capacity for 65 thousand 851 spectators. The also called westfalenstadion It is located in the city of Dortmund, in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, in western Germany. It was inaugurated on April 2, 1974 and was rebuilt to be one of the venues for the 2006 World Cup. It is one of the most famous in Europe and is known for its great atmosphere, it also holds the European record for average fan attendance with almost 1 , 37 million viewers in 17 games with an average of 80,588 per game. Its external architecture is composed of eight yellow support pillars, 62 meters high, while the rest is made of steel.
Dortmund is best known for coal, steel and beer, but it has evolved into a major technology hub with a lively cultural scene and rich sporting heritage.
home of the mighty Bayern Munich, which serves for the entrance of 75 thousand spectators. It is located in the Fröttmaning neighborhood, north of Munich, in the federal state of Bavaria. Its opening took place on May 30, 2005, serving as the venue for the 2006 World Cup and to host four Euro 2020 matches and the 2011-12 Champions League final.
It is popularly known by the nickname of Schlauchboot (Inflatable Boat) by its shape.
It was founded on June 7, 1925, being close to celebrating a centenary of existence. Located in the city of Frankfurt in the federal state of Hesse, which serves as a building for the eintracht frankfurt, with exact address at Mörfelder Landstrabe 362, 60528 Frankfurt am Main. It has a capacity for 48,000 spectators, where nearly 9,000 seats are for standing viewing. The enclosure is characterized by having a removable roof and a cube with hanging video screens located in the center of the court.
The city of Frankfurt is the world center of commerce and finance, being the fifth largest city in Germany.
formerly called Arena auf Schalke, is located in the city of Gelsenkirchen, in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia in northwestern Germany. The team that plays at home is the Schalke 04with the capacity for 57 thousand 740 people.
It has been in existence for 21 years after being inaugurated on August 13, 2001 and served as the venue for the Champions League final in 2004, the World Cup in 2006 and UEFA itself has classified it as an elite stadium, since it is one of the most innovative thanks to its retractable roof and its huge mobile scoreboard. Its movable field allows the stadium to host non-sporting events without damaging the soccer field.
Gelsenkirchen is known for its mining and steelmaking history, but there are also green spaces, theaters and boat cruises, plus the Ruhr region’s industrial heritage.
Also know as Zentralstadion Leipzig, is located in the city of Leipzig, in the federal state of Saxony in southeastern Germany, with address Am Sportforum 2-3, 04105 Leipzig. The property serves as a local venue for the RB Leipzig, being founded in 1956, being for a time the largest stadium in the German Democratic Republic, with a capacity that exceeded one hundred thousand spectators. The stadium hosted matches of the 2005 Confederations Cup and the 2006 World Cup. Its capacity for international duels is 42,959 people.
With 89 years of existence, it is located in the Bad Cannstaff district, northwest of Stuttgart, capital of the federal state Baden-Wurttemberg. It is capable of receiving 54 thousand 812 fans and serves as a field for the VfB Suttgart. The property has a PVC-coated polyester fiber roof in a radiated fastening system of varying heights. When he bore the name of neckarstadium served as headquarters in the 1974 World Cup, while with the name of Gottlieb-Daimler-Stadion It was used in the 2006 World Cup.
The enclosure is located in the city of Cologne, state of North Rhine-Westphalia, being inaugurated on March 31, 2004, since it was rebuilt for the 2006 World Cup after being called Müngersdorfer Stadium since 1923. It is the house of the FC Cologne and has capacity for 46 thousand 195 spectators. It has hosted different tournaments such as Euro 1988, the 2005 Confederations Cup, the 2006 World Cup and the 2019-20 Champions League final.
In Cologne is the Cathedral Church of Saint Peterdeclared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.
formerly called ESPRIT Arena and LTU Arena, is a multifunctional venue in Düsseldorf. Like other stadiums, it has a retractable roof and hosts international games for 51,500 spectators. It was rebuilt between 2002 and 2004 to replace the rheinstadion. The team that plays at home is the Fortuna Dusseldorfapart from the selection of Germany He has played official matches there. In addition to this, it served as the venue for the 2010 F1 Race of Champions and for boxing matches.
Düsseldorf has more than 250 beer halls and restaurants in its old town, which has been dubbed the ‘world’s longest bar’.
Located in the port Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, in northern Germany. serves as home for Hamburg SV who militates in the 2 Bundesliga and has capacity for 51 thousand 500 spectators. It was inaugurated in 1953 and has hosted the 1974 and 2006 World Cup, the 1988 Euro Cup and the 2009-10 Champions League final. It was rebuilt between 1998 and 2000, going by various names.
Hamburg is the third largest European city that is not a national capital, it has a world-renowned port, rich cultural history, impressive architecture and nightlife that makes it a ‘bucket list’ city for tourists.
