Here we show you the properties that will live the matches of the UEFA tournament:

The end of the #UCL will be held at the Berliner Olympiastadion. Werner March's design for the 1936 Olympics.

Among the main tourist attractions in Berlin is the brandenburg gate and the 368-meter-tall television tower, which offers impressive views from its observation deck.

Dortmund is best known for coal, steel and beer, but it has evolved into a major technology hub with a lively cultural scene and rich sporting heritage.

It is popularly known by the nickname of Schlauchboot (Inflatable Boat) by its shape.

Eintracht Frankfurt has honored Friedhelm Funkel for his lifetime achievement at Deutsche Bank Park.

The city of Frankfurt is the world center of commerce and finance, being the fifth largest city in Germany.

The Veltins Arena

It has been in existence for 21 years after being inaugurated on August 13, 2001 and served as the venue for the Champions League final in 2004, the World Cup in 2006 and UEFA itself has classified it as an elite stadium, since it is one of the most innovative thanks to its retractable roof and its huge mobile scoreboard. Its movable field allows the stadium to host non-sporting events without damaging the soccer field.

Gelsenkirchen is known for its mining and steelmaking history, but there are also green spaces, theaters and boat cruises, plus the Ruhr region’s industrial heritage.

4,700 Borussia Dortmund fans will be present at the Red Bull Arena for the round of 4 match against Leipzig.

Mercedes-Benz Arena has introduced reusable cups.

The UEFA Europa League final will take place at FC Köln's 'Rhein Energie Stadion'. Rhein Energie is a natural gas and power supply company in Cologne, Germany.

In Cologne is the Cathedral Church of Saint Peterdeclared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Up to 20,000 Hamburg fans traveled 400km to Merkur-Spiel Arena in Düsseldorf for a 2nd Bundesliga match.

Düsseldorf has more than 250 beer halls and restaurants in its old town, which has been dubbed the ‘world’s longest bar’.

Hamburg SV ultras of the Nordtribune manifested their anger against ticket prices in the Volksparkstadion at the beginning of the match against Hanover. For the derby against St Pauli on April 21, the prices are around €104.

Hamburg is the third largest European city that is not a national capital, it has a world-renowned port, rich cultural history, impressive architecture and nightlife that makes it a ‘bucket list’ city for tourists.