Robert Gualtieri came back to talk about the New Stadium of Rome. The mayor of the capital did so during the broadcast “Administrators and Citizens” on Gold Network: “The goal is to have the stadium in 2027 which is also a symbolic date for Roma. It’s a stadium that doesn’t carry cubic volumes, but parks and cycle/pedestrian streets”. These are the first words of Gualtieri who then continued: “It is normal that there are prescriptions, the As Roma company will have to implement them and the goal is to inaugurate the stadium in 2027. Activities are going very quickly, compared to other cities in Italy”. Then the he says the final: “It promises to be a jewel from an architectural point of view”.