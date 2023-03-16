No uncertainty: the Municipality’s watchword in relation to the new Roma stadium is only one: “Fast forward”. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of the capital, clearly says it. “We are going to the stadium like trains – he explains to Rete Oro -. A grotesque affair, which dragged on in the past, but now the yellow and red club was serious. They presented us with a proposal on Pietralata, so when the process of the city council is concluded, there will be some prescriptions, Roma will have to accept them in the project and then the new services conference will start. The goal is to have the stadium up and running by 2027. We are moving ahead quickly, arousing the envy of many other cities in Italy for a stadium that doesn’t carry around cubic volumes, but parks and green areas. It will be an architectural jewel”.

The knots

—

Then, Nando Bonessio, president of the Sport Commission, also spoke extensively about the stadium, who yesterday listened to neighborhood committees and citizens’ associations and who therefore focused on some of the problems to be addressed. “I take stock of the many concerns and suggestions that have emerged, because the new Roma stadium is a complex work that requires numerous in-depth studies on various issues starting from the transport hub. It is necessary to identify the right mix between public transport and parking so as not to place all the weight of travel on that quadrant of the city. An excess of parking spaces risks having the opposite effect by becoming a pole of attraction for private vehicular traffic. At the same time, it is necessary to guarantee a viability with exclusive access and always practicable for the Pertini hospital, also taking into account the current critical issues of Line B of the underground which at the moment has too low a frequency. The other issue that I consider essential is the creation of free and effectively usable green areas. The accompanying sports facilities provided in that area could represent a limitation rather than a service. We will evaluate whether it is appropriate to resize the area dedicated to sports facilities for the benefit of a green area with adequate planting of trees. We also have to ask ourselves what would be the quantity of emissions, and therefore the levels of pollution, if all the buildings envisaged by the volumes that can be built for the Pietralata Directionality (ex SDO) were completed, which would see the daily commute of around 10,000-15,000 employees for at least 5 days per week. So what would be the level of polluting emissions for the movement of about 60,000 spectators once a week? While respecting the deadlines dictated by current legislation, we must proceed by taking all the time necessary to resolve doubts and respond to perplexities to arrive at a solution that is as shared as possible by the territory”.