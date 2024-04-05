Today evening, Friday 5 April, the Court of Rome issued the first degree sentence in the trial on the project for the new Roma stadium which was supposed to be built in Tor di Valle. Nine convictions, ten acquittals. The main crimes charged were corruption, illicit financing and illicit influence trafficking.

The former president of the Capitoline Assembly Marcello De Vito (formerly M5S, then moved to Forza Italia) was sentenced to 8 years and 8 months. Nine years for the lawyer Camillo Mezzacapo, while for the former president of Acea Luca Lanzalone the sentence is 3 years.

And again: 2 years with an abbreviated sentence for the builder Luca Parnasi and one year (with a suspended sentence) for the Lega deputy Giulio Centemero. However, the former PD regional councilor Pier Michele Civita, the former Lega municipal councilor Davide Bordoni and the deputy Francesco Bonifazi, former treasurer of the PD and now deputy of Italia Viva, were acquitted.

