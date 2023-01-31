Milan Stadium: San Siro or Sesto San Giovanni? The quotations of San Donato are growing

The Milan does not retreat: this stage has to be done. On the other hand, the question is clear: San Siro as it is it carries with it emotions, history and the irresistible charm of being Football ladderbut it doesn’t add up.

The current house of the Devil brings takings of around 40 million per season (the result of an enthusiasm of the Rossoneri people who, once the Covid limitations were closed, always poured into matches with 70,000 attendances per game). Few to be able to compete against the European battleships. A new stadium would be worth 120-150 and many prospects would change for a Milan that dreams of returning to being a protagonist in the Champions League. Gerry Cardinale he is aware of this and his Rossoneri project is aimed at bringing the Devil back to the top 8 teams on the Old Continent with continuity.

Yes, but where will the new AC Milan stadium be? From here to the next few weeks, clarity will finally be clarified on the issue related to the crux of the possible constraint on the Meazza. If it passes, then it will be a must for Milan to look around: with or without Inter (“But why not think that he stays at Inter and Milan goes to build a new stadium, for example in Sesto?” Letizia tweeted Moratti in recent days…):

And in this logic beware of new options. Everyone talks about Sesto San Giovanni, but the prices of a plant in the former Falck areas are down compared to a few months ago. The hypothesis, let’s be clear, hasn’t vanished, but now the chances that the Devil can move there are a little less high. It is no coincidence that the president of Milan, Paolo Scaroni, recently spoke of a third way. A “hole card”.

Alternatives? What can be the devil’s trump card? According to Affaritaliani.it, pay attention to San Donato and in particular to the San Francesco district which has the advantage of being in an area between the railway and the motorway. Therefore easily accessible by fans and a stone’s throw from Milan. Some rumors have also pointed the way towards Rho-Pero, but the hypothesis at the moment is less hot.

