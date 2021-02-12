Little by little, but it seems that Google is fine-tuning its strategy with Stadia, although it seems that it still has some problem in managing communication. And this is a bigger problem than it may seem, because despite being a very interesting service for various user profiles (Although I know that it also has detractors), it is still not as well known as it should be and, therefore, it is possible that many potential clients still do not know about its operating system.

The recent announcement that Google is closing the two studios it had set up to develop exclusive titles for Stadia has not played in its favor either. An understandable decision, but one that many people interpreted in terms of Stadia’s offering of titles might be lagging a bit. Even more so after, just a few months ago, it was made public that its plans were to add 400 titles between 2021 and 2022.

The good news in this regard is that, despite the fact that we no longer talk about developments in their own studies, or at least not as many as were planned a few months ago, the Stadia catalog will continue to grow in the short and medium term, and that therefore its commitment to Stadia remains ambitious. And how can we read on his official blog, Google will add more than 100 titles to the Stadia catalog throughout this year, and we already know nine of these novelties, along with the date on which some of them will debut on the platform.

In order of arrival, the first of the titles to debut on Stadia is Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, a special edition of the fourth installment of this platform saga in which you have to control Shantae in the Kingdom of Geniuses, where she will have to face an evil creature that has just escaped. It will be available from February 23.

The same day will also arrive on Stadia Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut, a reissue of the 2011 classic from the same saga.

A few days later, on March 2, it will arrive It came from the space and ate our brains, a fun and fast-paced cooperative multiplayer game in which, to the rhythm of an outstanding techno soundtrack, you will have to face a plethora of malicious aliens, for which you will have both weapons and special and surprising powers.

In the middle of March, on the 17th, we find the most popular title of those announced: FIFA 21. The title par excellence of EA Sports, and the protagonist of not a few anger in many of its players (those who know say that it is capable of putting even worse humor than League of Legends). There is little to say about this title that you don’t already know.

March 26 is coming to Stadia Kaze and the Wild Masks, a platform along the lines of the titles of this style from the 90s, and in which you will control Kaze in an adventure in which he will have to run, jump, swim, fly, dive … while touring the Crystal Islands and collect the Wild Masks to get new powers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Already the month of April, on the 23rd, will be Judgment the novelty coming to Stadia. From the creators of the Yakuza saga, here we find the complex story of a lawyer who, after hitting rock bottom, will try to remake himself into the underworld to investigate what happens there.

Still with no scheduled date, the other three titles announced by Stadia are Killer Queen Black, Street Power Football and Hellpoint. A very interesting list, since it shows that conversations with other studios seem to be going very well, and that therefore the catalog will continue to grow in the short and medium term.