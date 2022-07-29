Recently, rumors have started circulating (or circulating again, we should say) according to which Stadia it would be about to close, precisely by the end of the summer. It will be like this? The official Twitter account denies these rumors.

As you can see for yourself just below, a Twitter user – such @ BlueFireDemon44 – asked the official Google Stadia account: “* sigh * (incredible that I really have to ask) Are you about to close?”.

The response from Google Stadia’s Twitter account came quickly: “Stadia is not about to be closed. Rest assured that we are always working to bring many great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. Let us know if you have any other questions. ”

The user then stated that he was sure, but that is not the case for Twitter and Reddit (where the rumor has circulated the most). This should silence rumors about Google’s shutdown Stadiaat least for some time.

The platform is certainly not as successful as other services or hardware, but it appears that it is not yet ready to end its run. Obviously, it’s hard to expect one from the official Twitter account reply different: even if Google Stadia had already decided to close its doors, the account would have no way of communicating it, certainly not as a direct response to any user.

For now, there is nothing left to do but wait for more news on the future of Stadia. We also remind you that the free games of July 2022 are still available for Stadia Pro.