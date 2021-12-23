It’s almost Christmas and also Stadia launched a round of sale, with offers that covering many of the games for sale on the platform. This is an excellent opportunity to try what some say is the best cloud gaming platform on the market.

The starting point is always there Stadia main page, from which you can access the offers, listed in alphabetical order, by clicking on the appropriate banner.

Among the discounted games all Assassin’s Creed stand out, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which can be purchased for € 34.99 against € 69.99 starting; Cyberpunk 2077, available for € 29.99, ie with a 50% discount; Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Era for € 25.99 instead of € 39.99, Far Cry 6 for € 41.99 instead of € 69.99, FIFA 22 for € 34.99 instead of € 69.99 ; Hitman 3 – Deluxe Edition at € 35.99 instead of € 89.99, Humankind at € 47.99 instead of € 59.99, Life is Strange: True Colors at € 38.99 instead of € 59.99; Outriders at € 23.09 instead of € 69.99; Red Dead Redemption 2 for € 29.99 instead of € 59.99; Resident Evil Village for € 34.99 instead of € 69.99; Watch Dogs: Legion at € 19.59 instead of € 69.99, just to name a few.