With the closure of Stadiai controller owners for the cloud gaming in question can however continue to be used for other systems, with Google having decided to extend for another year the time limit for “registering” the device for to unlock the Bluetooth function.
Earlier this year, Google announced that the “self-serve” tool that allows you to connect the controller via Bluetooth to other devices, disconnecting it from Stadia and thus allowing it to be used with other platforms.
Initially, the tool seemed to be available only until the end of 2023, but with the deadline now approaching, Google has decided to extend its usage limits until end of 2024.
Another year to unlock the controller
All owners of a Stadia controller thus have an additional year to do this sort of thing upgrades which unlocks the device for more general use, thanks to a rather pro-consumer decision by the Mountain View giant.
You can find this tool to connect your Stadia controller to this addresswith the need to follow the instructions on the screen to carry out the procedure in question.
Once done, the controller will work through Bluetooth with any device that supports that protocol, or you can use it wired by connecting the USB cable. If you haven't done the procedure yet, it is advisable to do it, considering that Stadia has been permanently closed for some time now.
#Stadia #Controller #Google #year #connect #platforms
Leave a Reply