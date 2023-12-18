With the closure of Stadiai controller owners for the cloud gaming in question can however continue to be used for other systems, with Google having decided to extend for another year the time limit for “registering” the device for to unlock the Bluetooth function.

Earlier this year, Google announced that the “self-serve” tool that allows you to connect the controller via Bluetooth to other devices, disconnecting it from Stadia and thus allowing it to be used with other platforms.

Initially, the tool seemed to be available only until the end of 2023, but with the deadline now approaching, Google has decided to extend its usage limits until end of 2024.