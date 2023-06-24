During the second day of hearings in the legal battle between Microsoft and the FTC regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Dov Zimring, the former product lead of Activision, was also called to the stand Stadiathe defunct service of Google cloud gamingwhich revealed that the company had initially tested a prototype on Windows servers.

However, the outcome of the tests was far from positive, with Google finally giving up on the idea of ​​using Microsoft servers for Stadia, as it saw the impossibility of working on the operating system as a limit.

Also i costs to use them were so high that they would have equaled those for the production of eighth generation consoles, such as PS4 and Xbox One, which was clearly not optimal for the strategy of the Mountain View giant.

“We had been prototyping on Windows from the very beginning…the mission we set out to at the outset was to enable game-changing experiences…we saw Windows as a limitation to innovate in this regard because we didn’t have control over the operating system,” Zimring said.

“[Windows] would have doubled our total cost on the hardware, making it equivalent to 8th generation consoles, like the PlayStation 4.”