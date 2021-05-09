PSG

After the European disappointment against City and the good news of Neymar’s renewal, Ligue 1 appears as a lifeline for a team that this year has had more problems than expected in the domestic championship. In addition, on the eve of a Cup semi-final, Pochettino could choose to rotate his squad. Mbappé, by penalty, will not be tonight.

As to follow: Icardi. The loss of Mbappé opens the door of the eleven to the Argentine, author of five goals in the last six duels.