KRASNODAR

This edition of the Champions League will also be the first in which the Russian team will participate. Under 36-year-old coach Murad Musaev, Krasnodar finished third last year in the domestic championship and eliminated PAOK Thessaloniki in the fourth qualifying round of the Champions League. After a hesitant start in the league, the Bulls, nickname by which they are known in Russia, want to smash the role of “Cinderella” of the group that has been attributed to them.

As to follow: Marcus Berg. The Swedish striker is one of the veterans of the team led by Musaev. At 34 years old, he continues to be a regular in the calls of his team as he rushes the last years of his career in Krasnodar after having passed through the ranks of PSV Eindhoven, Hamburg or Panathinaikos, among others. Despite his team’s uneven form, Marcus Berg has five goals and two assists this season.