Starting with Lucas Severino and Mario Turdó, who were the first two important signings under his mandate, Rennes gradually became a healthy, competitive club with great aspirations. In the last four seasons, with the exception of this year, the Breton team had spent more money in transfers than PSG. Incorporations such as Amine Gouiri, 28 million, Jérémy Doku, 26, Raphinha, 21, Enzo Le Fée, 20, Arnaud Kalimuendo, 20, Arthur Theate, 19 or Ludovic Blas, 15, denote the economic muscle that Pinault brings together and that, however, , they have not finished taking the final step so that Rennes can be considered a real alternative to fight for the title against PSG.

French resident Emmanuel Macron during the ceremony to present the French Cup champion trophy at Stade Rennes in 2019.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Pinault, criticized at the beginning, has made Rennes a completely healthy team, strictly respecting Financial Fair Play and, in addition, obtaining a surplus of 89 million euros, thanks to significant capital gains, after having invested more than 700 million euros in transfer concepts. The businessman, however, has caused the club to live the best period in its history, reaching four Cup finals (one of the League Cup lost against Saint-Étienne, in 2013, two French Cup finals lost against Guingamp, in 2009 and 2014 and a final against PSG, in 2019), and qualifying, in 2020, for the first time in its history for the Champions League. The training center is, without a doubt, the great value of your investment, establishing itself as one of the most prolific quarries in all of French football.

We had to wait a long, long time for Rennes to emerge as a small power. Under the multimillion-dollar investment of the Pinaults, who own Artemis SA, with a share capital that amounts to 800 million euros, the ‘Rouge et Noir’ stood out among the elite of French football. In 2019, against the indomitable giant of Ligue 1, PSG, the Bretons won a French Cup that catapulted them to the top of the Hexagon. Then would come a historic participation in the Champions League, during the pandemic, and an unprecedented growth of its training center, chosen the best in France in 2023, which has produced stars such as Ousmane Dembélé, Eduardo Camavinga or recently Mathys Tel.