Paris Saint-Germain prepares for a Ligue 1 showdown against Rennes in what promises to be an exciting duel. With stars on both sides of the field. Those coached by Luis Enrique are not going through a good streak, they have just lost by four goals to one against Newcastle in the match corresponding to the second round of the UEFA Champions League.
Below we show you all the information necessary for the preview of this meeting.
In which stadium is Stade Rennais vs PSG played?
City: Paris, France
Stadium: Parc des Princes
Date: Sunday, September 24
Time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina
How can you watch Stade Rennais vs PSG on television in Spain?
Eurosport
How can you watch Stade Rennais vs PSG on television in Argentina?
ESPN Argentina, Star+
How can you watch Stade Rennais vs PSG on television in Mexico?
Star+
How can you watch Stade Rennais vs PSG on television in the United States?
beIN Sports, fuboTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Villarreal
|
UEL
|
Nantes
|
3-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
Montpellier
|
0-0 E
|
Ligue 1
|
Maccabi Haifa
|
3-0V
|
UEL
|
Lille
|
2-2E
|
Ligue 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Newcastle
|
4-1D
|
UCL
|
Clermont
|
0-0 E
|
Ligue 1
|
Olympique de Marseille
|
4-0V
|
Ligue 1
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
2-0V
|
Ligue 1
|
Nice
|
2-3D
|
Ligue 1
On the part of the local team they will be able to count on all their troops to try to face Paris Saint Germain. Stade Rennais does not present any player who is out either due to injury or suspension for this French league match
On the other hand, those coached by Luis Enrique are going to suffer two losses for this league matchday, one in attack and another in defense. Neither Marco Asensio nor Nuno Mendes will be able to be with the rest of their teammates for this match against Stade Rennais
Stade Rennais: Mandanda; Assignon, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Ludovic Blas, Matic, Désire Doué, Bourigeaud, Salah; Yildirim
PSG: Donnarumma; Achar, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Lucas Hernández; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Barcola; Dembélé, Mbappé, Kolo Muani
Stade Rennais 1-3 PSG
