LONDON (Reuters) – Stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) lost its peg to the dollar and fell to an all-time low on Saturday after Circle, the company behind the digital currency, revealed exposure to Silicon Valley Bank.

Circle has $3.3 billion of its $40 billion in USDC reserves in Silicon Valley Bank, the company said in a tweet on Friday.

The coin lost its 1:1 peg with the dollar and dropped as low as 88 cents earlier on Saturday, before showing a slight recovery to 90 cents, according to market tracker CoinGecko.

Silicon Valley Bank suffered the biggest US banking meltdown since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, roiling global markets and stranding billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.

Circle said in a tweet on Friday that the company and USDC “continue to operate as normal” pending further clarity on what will happen to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) customers.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase also said in a tweet that it was not allowing USDC to be exchanged for dollars over the weekend, when banks are closed, citing “heightened activity”. The company plans to resume those businesses on Monday.

Circle did not immediately respond to a request for comment, sent outside of business hours, on the dollar peg.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a constant exchange rate with “fiat” currencies – those backed by a central government rather than a physical commodity like gold.

Used in cryptocurrency trading, stablecoins have risen in value in recent years. USDC is the second largest stablecoin with a market cap of $37 billion. The largest, Tether, has a market cap of $72 billion, according to CoinGecko.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London and Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru)