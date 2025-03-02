Throughout the national territory we can find interesting job offers that are worth taking into account. One of the most recent comes from Ribatejadaa lovely town that is one hour from Madrid and in which an interesting labor proposal can be found, especially for those who are unemployed.

The company Rhone Alpes Servicios Españawhich is part of the Groupe Ras multinational group, is in search of 30 data recordersoffering for it temporary contracts with a duration approximately 9 monthsfrom March to December 2025. It is, therefore, a good way to ensure work for the whole year.

Flexible work schedules are offered Monday to Friday, with morning and afternoon shifts and a competitive salary that is around 1,500 euros per month. It is a good opportunity for those who want to work and even reside near the capital of Spain, but without having to deal with the bustle of the great city. In Ribatejada you can find affordable housing prices, of approximately 50,000 euros.

In order to exercise this position, a previous experience of a year in a similar position is needed, in addition to Immediate availability and commitment. It is also required that candidates have their own vehicle and demonstrate their organization and efficiency skills.





Although there are no demands regarding minimum studies, from the company they do highlight the importance of fulfilling the functions related to the Manipulation and preparation of documents for digitalizationso that the quality and security of information are ensured. Confidentiality and integrity are also required in the daily tasks to be performed.

Those interested in becoming part of the company can register through the Employment Portal of Interim or through the Infojobs platform, where they will have to complete a form and attach their curriculum vitae.





What is it like to live in Ribatejada?

The municipality of Ribatejada is located in the Community of Madrid, in the middle of the Henares countryside. Lying 42 km from Madrid capital and 25 km from Guadalajara and Alcalá de Henaresit is very well communicated with these cities, which makes it an even more interesting place to live and work.

It is characterized by having an exceptional natural means, full of spectacular landscapes. In addition, it is a paradise for birds, many of them protected species, which have made it declared as a area of ​​special bird protection (Zepa).





Ribatejada has a rich historical and architectural heritagein which its old town, the church of San Pedro, La Casa Grande, La Fuente Vieja or La Fuente Bubilla, among others. This cultural heritage joins a natural environment that makes it a place worthy of being visited, but also offers a place to live with greater peace of mind than in the city.

Your environment makes it Perfect for routes loverswith an interesting network of local trails through which it is possible to travel some of the most relevant places of the municipality. Nor are his cheerful traditional parties, among which are the feast of the Virgen del Amor Hermos, Patron of the Municipality, the pilgrimage of San Antonio, or the festivities of the Holy Christ of Hope.