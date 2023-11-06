Although calm does not always come after the storm, in this case the saying is true. After the harsh storm of wind, waves and rain caused by the storms Ciarán between Wednesday and Friday and Sundays Between Saturday and Sunday, the weather this week will be, in general, “calmer,” said Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), this Monday. The rains will be restricted “to the northwest of the peninsula and will be more intense in Galicia, but in the middle of the week a more active front could leave rainfall in large areas of the northern half and the center,” the spokesperson says. Temperatures will fall the first days of the week and there will be night frosts in the interior of the north and east and then they will tend to rise. Although it may seem very cold, “it will be a week with generally normal temperatures for the time of year.”

This Monday, a maritime storm is still expected in areas of Galicia and the Cantabrian communities, with waves that could exceed five meters, but nothing to do with the 11 meters at the weekend. It will rain in those regions, with possible storms with hail. Precipitation, already weak and isolated, may also be recorded in mountainous areas of the Peninsula, while in the rest of the territory they will not have to open the umbrella, except in the Canary Islands. The passage of a front will leave rains in the archipelago that, in the north of the more mountainous islands, may be locally strong or persistent.

On Tuesday it will continue to rain in the north of the islands of greater relief, somewhat less intense, and the trade winds will blow intensely, which will leave the sea in poor condition. On the Peninsula, a front will travel north with rain in Galicia, Cantabrian communities and around the central system, which may reach other parts of Castilla y León. “It will snow above 1,200 to 1,400 meters and in the rest of Spain no rain is expected or, if some falls, four drops,” Del Campo completes the forecast.

As for temperatures, the night temperatures will drop and frost will occur in mountain areas, but also in parts of the plateau, especially in the center and even in valleys in the northern half. Soria, Teruel, Loroño, Cuenca or Burgos will be around 0°, Madrid capital will wake up with 2° and on the coast Valencia or Barcelona will do so with 8° or 9°. The maximum temperatures “will remain below 15° in most of the territory, except in the Mediterranean communities and the southern third, where they are higher. Murcia and Málaga will exceed 20° or 22°,” says the Aemet spokesperson.

On Wednesday another front will irrigate the northwest of the peninsula, especially in Galicia, where rainfall may be strong and persistent. It will also rain in Asturias and in the provinces of León and Zamora. In the rest of the Peninsula, slightly cloudy skies and in the Canary Islands, weaker rains to the north of the islands with greater relief.

Temperatures in general “will tend to rise”, although weak frosts will be repeated in areas of the northern interior. The rise “will continue on Thursday and will be more pronounced.” The skies will be cloudier and winds will arrive from the southwest, associated with the passage of a front, which will cause the nighttime values ​​to rise by about 6° to 8° compared to the previous day. The front will leave rain again in the northwest of the Peninsula, which this day may extend to large areas of the north and center, “without affecting in principle either the Mediterranean or Andalusia.”

In the afternoon, in some parts of the Mediterranean coast the maximum temperature could exceed 25°. Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, although there is still uncertainty, “it is most likely that generally stable weather will prevail, with the rains once again limited to the northwest of the peninsula.” Temperatures “in general will tend to rise”, although some weak frosts could once again be recorded in mountain and plateau areas. And in the Canary Islands the regime of intense trade winds will continue, with weak rains in the north of the most mountainous islands.