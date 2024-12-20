Stable weather will predominate this Saturday in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands with clear skies in general, except in the southwest, where The formation of a DANA will leave a cloudier environment in Andalusiawith possible rainfall in Alborán and more likely and intense in the area around the Strait. In addition, there will be several regions under warnings for waves, rain and wind, according to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Specifically, Menorca and Girona will have wave warningMenorca’s orange level. At the same time, in the Canary archipelago, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura will register rain warnings; and La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife, by wind. In the Canary Islands, the influence of DANA will leave cloudy skies with precipitation on the most prominent islands, and it is not ruled out that it will affect the rest.

The extreme north will be under the influence of a humid flow and cloudy skies and rains that will affect the north of Galicia, the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees. In addition, it is likely that there will be snowfall in the Pyrenees, with an elevation that will rise from 900 and 1,100 meters to exceed 1,500 meters.

Regarding temperatures, the forecast indicates that The maximums will tend to increase in the northern half of the peninsula, descending in the Canary Islands and the extreme south of the peninsula, and in general they will remain with few changes in the rest. In turn, the minimums will decrease in the Canary Islands and in the southern half of the peninsula, they will rise in the Pyrenees and will remain with few changes in the rest.

In this framework, frosts are expected to affect large areas of the northern half, the east of the Southern plateau and the southeastern mountains, without ruling out strong ones in the Pyrenees. The provincial capitals with the lowest minimum forecast will be Zamora with 4 degrees below zero; and Ávila, Soria and Palencia with 3 degrees below zero.

Finally, a predominance of winds from the north and west is expected in the northeastern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, but from the east and northeast in the southern half. They are probable strong intervals with very strong gusts from the east in the Strait and Alborán and from the west winds in the Cantabrian Sea. Meanwhile, the forecast for the Canary Islands is for a moderate trade wind with strong intervals and/or very strong gusts in exposed areas.

Prediction by autonomous communities

Galicia: Overcast skies are expected with a predominance of low cloudiness and probable light rains in the northwest during the second half of the day, although it is not ruled out that they could extend to surrounding areas. Morning mists and fogs in valleys and elevated areas. Temperatures will change little or will rise slightly, on a day with light frosts in high areas of Ourense. The wind will be light and variable in the interior and light to moderate from the northwest on the northern coast.

Asturias: Cloudy skies are expected with a predominance of low cloudiness and the possibility of cloudy intervals during the day. Some weak and isolated rain is not ruled out, more likely in mountain areas, as well as probable mists and fog banks in the Cordillera. The minimum temperatures will rise slightly on the coast and will change little in the rest, while the maximum temperatures will rise, which will be more pronounced in the southeast, on a day with weak frosts on mountain peaks. The wind will be weak and variable with intervals of a westerly component in the interior and a moderate southwesterly component on the coast.

Cantabria: Overcast skies are expected with a predominance of low cloudiness and weak and scattered precipitation is expected, which will be more likely in the second half of the day, as well as probable morning mists and fog banks on summits. The minimum temperatures will change slightly, while the maximum temperatures will rise, notably in the interior, on a day with light frosts in high areas of Liébana. The west wind will go from light to moderate in the interior and will be strong on the coast.

the Basque Country: Overcast skies are expected with a predominance of low cloudiness, mists and fogs on summits are not ruled out and isolated weak rainfall is expected, which will be more likely in the northern half. Minimum temperatures will change slightly, while maximum temperatures will rise. The wind will be light to moderate, with a predominance of the west component.





Castile and León: in the north, skies with cloudy intervals and some weak rainfall are expected, mainly in the Cantabrian Mountains, while in the rest the skies will be slightly cloudy although with intervals of low cloudiness associated with mists and morning fog banks, which may be freezing in the north of the plateau. The minimum temperatures will not change or will decrease slightly, while the maximum temperatures will increase in mountain areas and will not change in the rest, on a day with widespread and moderate weak frosts. The winds will be variable and weak.

Navarre: The skies are expected to be covered, with lower density of clouds in the Ribera, and that there will be mists and fogs in the Pyrenees, as well as weak and persistent rainfall in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian slope, although they are not ruled out in the rest. The minimum temperatures will rise slightly in the north and will not change in the rest, while the maximum temperatures will rise in the west and the Pyrenees, which will be light in the rest. The moderate west and northwest wind will come with strong intervals in the west.

Rioja: Skies with cloudy intervals are expected, although large clearings will open in the daytime hours and some weak, scattered and occasional precipitation, as well as fog banks in the mountains, are not ruled out. The minimum temperatures will not change or will decrease slightly, while the maximum temperatures will increase, on a day with weak frosts in the Iberian system. The northwest winds will go from weak to moderate, although with some strong gusts.

Aragon: cloudy skies are expected in the Pyrenees and slightly cloudy skies will predominate in the rest, with low cloudiness, mists and probable fog banks in the morning in the Iberian system, on a day in which weak rainfall is expected on the divide of the Pyrenees, with a snow level that will rise from 1,300-1,400 meters to around 1,900-2,000 meters at last hours. The minimum temperatures will increase in the Pyrenees and will change little in the rest, while the maximum temperatures will increase, on a day with frost in the Pyrenees, which will also occur with weak intensity in neighboring areas and in points of the Iberian system. The wind will be weak from the northwest, although with moderate intervals in the Ebro depression and the eastern Iberian system.

Catalonia: cloudy skies are expected on the northern slope of the Pyrenees, but slightly cloudy skies will predominate in the rest, with cloudy intervals in the northern half in the afternoon, while in the central depression in the morning there will be low cloudiness, mist and banks of clouds. fog, on a day in which there will be weak rainfall on the northern slope of the Pyrenees and in which the snow level will rise from around 1,300-1,400 meters up to about 1,800-2,000 meters. Temperatures will rise in the Pyrenees, but will remain the same or decrease slightly in the rest, on a day with frosts in the interior, which will be weak except in the Pyrenees. The wind will be from the northwest in Tarragona, with possible very strong gusts in points of the southern half, while in the rest the light wind from the west will be occasionally moderate in the southern half.

Estremadura: slightly cloudy skies are expected, although some morning fog banks are not ruled out in the valleys of the large rivers. The minimum temperatures will decrease slightly and the maximum temperatures will change slightly, on a day with probable light frosts in northern mountain areas, and some isolated ones in the rest of the mountains. Winds from the east or northeast will be weak in general.

Community of Madrid: Lightly cloudy skies are expected, except for some low clouds in the morning in the Sierra that could be accompanied by mists and occasional fog banks in high areas. The minimum temperatures will change slightly and decreases will predominate, while the maximum temperatures will increase, which will be more pronounced in the Sierra, on a day with widespread weak frosts. The winds will be weak from the north.





Castile – La Mancha: slightly cloudy skies are expected, except for some low clouds in the morning in the Central and Iberian systems that could be accompanied by mists and occasional fog banks in high areas. Minimum temperatures will change slightly, with decreases predominating, while maximum temperatures will increase, which will be more pronounced in mountain areas, on a day with widespread weak frosts. The winds will be weak from the north.

Valencian Community: Clear skies will predominate, although with intervals of low clouds in the northern interior in the morning. Minimum temperatures will decrease slightly and maximum temperatures will change little. The northwest wind in the interior of Castellón will be occasionally strong and with possible very strong gusts in the northern half, while in the rest the wind will be weak from the west, occasionally moderate in parts of the coast.

Murcia Region: Clear skies are expected. Minimum temperatures will decrease, with frost in the northwest and Altiplano, while maximum temperatures will decrease in the southern half of the region and will not change in the rest. The winds will be variable and weak.

Balearics: Skies are expected with cloudy intervals that will tend to remain slightly cloudy during the morning. Nighttime temperatures will decrease, although some light frost is not ruled out in Mallorca, while daytime temperatures will change little. In Menorca, the moderate wind from the north will turn to the west in the afternoon, while in the rest of the archipelago, the wind will generally be weak from the west and northwest.

Andalusia: skies with cloudy morning intervals are expected on the western Mediterranean coast and the Strait area, with precipitation that will range from weak to moderate, on a day in which cloudiness and the possibility of precipitation will decrease during the afternoon, while the skies They will be clear in the rest. The minimum temperatures will decrease, with frost in the eastern mountains and Sierra Morena, and the maximum temperatures will also decrease on the Mediterranean slope but will not change in the rest. The easterly winds will be weak in the interior and moderate on the coast, on a day in which the east wind will be moderate in the Strait but will increase to strong during the afternoon.

Canary Islands: Skies with cloudy intervals are expected, although with a predominance of cloudy skies in the north of the mountainous islands, where persistent rainfall that will range from weak to moderate is expected, on a day in which probable moderate rainfall is expected in Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. They may be intense and it is not ruled out that they may be in the form of small hail. The maximum temperatures will decrease and the minimum temperatures will not change or will also decrease slightly. The moderate northeasterly wind will come with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, where locally very strong gusts are not ruled out, while at the summits the wind will be strong from the north with probable very strong gusts starting in the afternoon, mainly on the islands. Westerners.