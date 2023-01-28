Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)
The weather conditions have stabilized and the weather condition that affected the country has ended from January 23 to 27.
Today, light to medium rain fell on separate parts of the country, and the country is witnessing a surface depression from the east and a surface depression from the west, accompanied by an upper air extension, and the lowest temperature recorded today was 3 degrees in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
And the Ministry of the Interior, in coordination with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, and according to the reports of the National Center of Meteorology, and monitoring and follow-up operations, announced the stability of the weather situation in the country, and the Ministry affirms that all police leaders and concerned authorities dealt proactively and with high flexibility to ensure the safety of society and to preserve lives and property, and we are working Together for a safer and more secure society.
Today, partly cloudy to cloudy weather will prevail during the day in some coastal and northern areas, with a chance of rain. The wind is northeasterly, changing to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, fresh and strong at times, with a speed of 15 to 25, reaching 45 km/hr.
The sea is choppy in the Arabian Gulf, reaching 7 feet in depth, and waves are medium to rough at night in the Sea of Oman. The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be humid, with the possibility of light fog formation in some internal areas, and it will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some eastern and coastal regions.
The movement of the winds is northwesterly, turning to northeasterly from the north, light to moderate in speed, sometimes fresh in the morning from the west, with speeds from 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/hr. And the sea is turbulent in the morning in the west, becoming medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of Oman.
