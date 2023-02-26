Falling bills, that’s when and how much money Italian families will save

They get cold bills. After months of beatings for Italian families, good news finally arrives. “They are in fact foreseen significant reductions for the gas tariffs in February and for the electricity tariffs for the next quarter which could lead to savings in the bill of almost 600 euros per unit per year”. This was stated by the Codacons which, in light of the trend in international energy prices, estimates the possible impacts on the pockets of Italians.

In fact, i gas prices today, Sunday 26 February, they stand below 51 euros. An extremely lower figure than that of the record August, when he reached 360 euros per Mwh.

“With prices that have remained below 51 euros per megawatt hour for days, the tariffs in the bill for the month of February on the protected market (which will be communicated by Arera at the beginning of March) should drop by around -17%, while those of electricity for the second quarter of 2023 could even decrease by 25%”, reassures the Codacons.

“The gas bill would thus settle at around 1,154 euros per year, equivalent to a saving, compared to the tariffs in force today, equal to 237 euros per year per family; for electricity, the average bill would drop to 1,075 euros per year per household, with a lower expense compared to today’s values ​​of 359 euros, and overall savings between electricity and gas of 596 euros per year per family”, calculates the consumers’ association.

Quite a saving. “Compared to the expenditure incurred throughout 2022 by Italian families (1,866 euros for gas, 1,322 euros for electricity), the overall savings for energy supplies on the protected market it would reach 959 euros per nucleus”, explains the Codacons.

“However, the uncertainty of the return of system charges weighs on the electricity and gas bills – warns the consumers’ association – In fact, the zeroing of charges on energy bills launched by the government will expire on 31 March, with the consequence that, in the event of failure to extend the provision, bills will rise again from 1 April, considering that system charges weigh 10.7% on electricity bills and almost 5% on gas bills” .

