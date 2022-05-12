“I feel your pain.”

Do Kwon, founder of Singapore-based crypto company Terralabs, responded to the furious reactions of investors via Twitter.

They saw the value of Kwon’s so-called stable currency, the Terra, plummet. That went so fast and so unexpectedly that other cryptocurrencies considered stable also faltered and bitcoin continued to fall.

So a crypto crash. One of the largest to date.

The crypto market is full of imploding and fraudulent coins. But Terra seemed reliable: it was one of the most popular until last weekend stablecoins – a currency whose value is theoretically linked to the dollar.

Last week, Terra’s market value was $18.5 billion. When a major investor pulled out, the value plummeted to $4 billion.

Big swings are common in the crypto world, but you don’t expect them with coins that call themselves ‘stable’. One stablecoin if Terra (abbreviated as UST) is linked to the value of actual currency – usually the dollar.

But that link must be backed by real dollars or other collateral, such as government bonds. If people want to get rid of the crypto again, they get their money back.

That is no longer possible with Terra. The currency reserves are insufficient to keep the value equal to that of the dollar. Each dollar invested is now worth less than 40 cents – the exact value can vary hourly as the price bounces up and down.

Terra’s collateral consists of other cryptocurrencies, more than half of it bitcoins. If they fall in value – and that can go fast – the reserves must be topped up.

Do Kwon tries to bring in new reserves with a rescue plan, but he has to bail out with a leaky bucket: the price of bitcoin is also falling and more of his investors want their real dollars back. This creates a ‘death spiral’ that puts even more pressure on the share price.

Stock market watchdog is investigating

Terra promises to be stable because an algorithm ensures that the two coins (the ‘Luna’ and the ‘Terra’) balance each other. As a result, fluctuations in supply and demand are absorbed and the value of the Terra Coin (TerraUSD) would always remain 1 dollar.

So much for the theory. In practice, the algorithm is not able to absorb a large price movement. It seems that a large investor made a deliberate ‘attack’: first invest big and then sell, and then profit from the fall in price. You can earn money by betting on a future depreciation in value (‘going’).

Already two years ago, experts pointed out the weaknesses of Terra’s underlying model. But every crypto coin can call itself stable, even if there is no guarantee of the stability of the system.

That is why regulators want to get more involved in the crypto market. The American stock market watchdog announced an investigation into the Terra debacle.

Klaas Knot, president of regulator De Nederlandsche Bank, argued in a speech in Madridlast Wednesday, for more measures to protect unsecured crypto investments and stablecoins to regulate.

Mark Nuvelstijn, co-founder of the Dutch crypto exchange Bitvavo, cannot remember ever seeing such a large coin collapse.

Bitvavo is one of the Dutch platforms that trade Terra. “All the more reason to make it clear to our customers that you have to be careful when investing in cryptos and in Terra specifically,” says Nuvelstijn. He himself says that he has invested several hundred euros in Terra.

According to Nuvelstijn, most investors in cryptocurrencies are people who transact with relatively small amounts. As a result, they are also sensitive to the price movements that large investors make.

Terra’s panic is weakening confidence in other cryptocurrencies. Especially since some investors used their supposedly stable Terra assets as collateral for new crypto loans.

Bitcoin’s price decline continues; since its last peak in November 2021, bitcoin has lost nearly half of its value. Tether, a stablecoin which is backed by real reserves, faltered by investors exiting. So far they are getting their money back.