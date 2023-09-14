Stable Audio is the latest project by Stability AI which uses the technology of the moment in a truly intelligent way: artificial intelligence. After having talked to you many times about ChatGPT, today the time has come to give it some space to this new release.

Stable Audio: here is the first AI to generate and download audio tracks!

The focus of Stable Audio is actually very simple: use AI to bring music and sounds to life. This is a very different product from those you already find online, as it is specific for this purpose and uses brand new generative AI techniques to bring different music to life immediately. CEO Emad Mostaque himself seemed enthusiastic:

“As the only independent, open, multimodal company in the field of generative AI, we are excited to use our expertise to develop a product to support music creators. Our hope is that Stable Audio will enable music fans and creative professionals to generate new content with the help of AI, and we look forward to the endless innovations it will inspire.”

Think for example of artistswho could take advantage of the tool to give vent to their creativity. Specifically, you think of a textual description, enter the desired length and it takes care of the rest. Needless to say, it is thought so for professional use!