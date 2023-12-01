The passage of fronts associated with storms continues to leave rain this Friday that, this afternoon, will mainly affect parts of the Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees, with the snow level at 800 meters, says Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency. (Aemet). They will also reach, although in a generally weak way, points in the north of Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and the east of the Peninsula, while temperatures will fall. In fact, “the minimums will occur in many cases at the end of the day and not first thing in the morning, as is usually the case.” Looking ahead to the weekend, Aemet expects “more stable weather, although with low and frosty temperatures in many areas.” During the next week, in which the macro bridge of the Constitution and the Inmaculada is celebrated, “more fronts will arrive, with warmer air and also loaded with humidity, so it will rain in large areas of the Peninsula, especially in the west, while the Mediterranean will remain somewhat on the sidelines.” Temperatures will rise and will be “high for the season.”

The rains this Friday and next week will add to those of recent days, which have been abundant, especially in the west and north. “In the 48 hours before 6:00 this Friday, 219 liters per square meter had been collected in Grazalema (Cádiz), 181 in Bielsa (Huesca) and 134 in Puerto del Pico (Ávila),” Del Campo details. On Saturday, it will dawn with frost in large areas of the interior, especially in the north and east, while at noon temperatures will be around 10° to 12°.

Only 15° will be exceeded on the shores of the Mediterranean and western Andalusia. “Cold and already wintery atmosphere, with generally slightly cloudy skies, except in the extreme north,” summarizes Del Campo. In this area, it is expected that there will be light rains and snowfalls with a tendency to subside. The snow level in the Pyrenees will be 600/800 meters.

On Sunday, “a new drop in night temperatures is expected, so the frosts will be more extensive and intense than the previous day.” On the two plateaus it will drop to -2° or -4°, in the moors of the central zone to -4° or -6° and even more so in the Pyrenees. During the day, temperatures will be “a little higher, but still between 10° and 15° in most of the territory, somewhat higher in points in the southern third.” As for the rains, a front will approach Galicia and will leave rain in this community, heavy in the west, which will extend to Asturias and the west of Castilla y León.

This system will continue to advance on Monday towards the interior of the Peninsula and will irrigate a good part of the territory, but not the Mediterranean or Balearic provinces. “The rains will subside as the front passes, but they will persist in Galicia and the Cantabrian communities,” points out the Aemet spokesperson. In addition, “the winds will blow strongly in points from the east and north and, as they will be mild, there will be a notable increase in temperatures, especially the minimum temperatures, which may be up to 6° or 8° higher than those at the end of week”. The frosts will retreat to mountain areas.

Starting Tuesday, uncertainty grows, but it seems that it will be “a stable day in general.” “It may rain in parts of Galicia and the extreme north, without ruling it out in other parts of the west of the Peninsula, but it will be a calm day and with temperatures that will not experience major changes,” the expert points out.

Starting on the 6th, Constitution Day, “it seems that the circulation of winds from the west and southwest will predominate, which will carry Atlantic, temperate and humid air masses.” This will translate into “cloudy skies in much of the west of the Peninsula, with rain in Galicia, which in this community will be abundant, especially in the west.” Over the days, this rainfall may extend to other parts of the territory, especially in the northwest – Asturias, Castilla y León and northern Extremadura. In the rest, weak and occasional rains that do not seem to reach either the Mediterranean slope or the Balearic Islands.

Temperatures, at least on Wednesday and Thursday, “will tend to rise clearly”, with a temperate environment, with hardly any frost, except in mountain areas. Starting on Thursday, temperatures could exceed 15° at noon in much of the center, east and south of the Peninsula, without ruling out 20° in parts of the Cantabrian Sea and 25° in the Mediterranean area.

In the Canary Islands, where La Palma has exceeded 60 liters in 24 hours, this Friday there may be some heavy rain showers, but heading into the weekend “precipitation will subside, although it may still rain, generally weakly.” , on the eastern slopes of the islands, especially on Saturday.” Temperatures will not vary too much and next week “cloudy skies will predominate in the north of the most mountainous islands, with a sunny and calm atmosphere in the rest.” Temperatures will range in coastal areas between 18° at night and 24° during the day.